SC allows CPI (M) leader Tarigami to go back to J&K

The Supreme Court allowed CPI (M) leader Mohd Yusuf Tarigami to go back to his home state Jammu and Kashmir. A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said the former MLA does not need any permission to go home if doctors at AIIMS allow him.

The former MLA alleged that his vehicle has been taken away and he will be confined to his home. The ailing leader was on September 9 shifted to AIIMS following the apex court order.

The top court had said Tarigami should be shifted "at the earliest" to "the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, from Srinagar, where he was under house arrest". He was put under house arrest on August 5 after the Centre abrogated special status to Jammu and Kashmir under the Constitution.

The top court had earlier allowed CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury to visit Jammu and Kashmir to meet his ailing party colleague and file an affidavit on his health condition. Besides mentioning Tarigami's health condition in the affidavit, Yechury had also referred to other issues that have arisen in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

The court had earlier made it clear that Yechury was allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir to meet his party colleague only as attention had been drawn to an interim application seeking the court's orders to bring Tarigami to AIIMS.

