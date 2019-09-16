International Development News
Development News Edition
Spain's acting PM Sanchez rejects centre-right's conditions for backing him - source

Reuters Madrid
Updated: 16-09-2019 17:14 IST
Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez rejected conditions set out by center-right leader Albert Rivera to back him in a vote to form a government, a Socialist party source said on Monday.

Rivera said earlier he would encourage a fellow right-wing leader to jointly abstain to facilitate Sanchez's bid to form a government, some five months after inconclusive elections, provided the Socialist acting prime minister fulfilled a series of demands.

A source in Sanchez's caretaker government said he had asked both right-wing parties not to vote against his bid, and none of Rivera's conditions should impede his receiving a mandate to form a government.

COUNTRY : Spain
