Toeing directives barring illegal banners, DMK to HC

The DMK on Monday filed an affidavit in the Madras High Court affirming that it was complying with all directives barring illegal banners and hoardings that endanger public safety. After the court asked political parties to start a movement against illegal banners, the DMK cited several statements of party chief M K Stalin to party workers against putting up hoardings.

The DMK referred to the death of techie R Subasri, who was run over by a water tanker after an illegal hoarding crashed on her, alleging that it was put up by the AIADMK and requested action against those responsible. "Such a young life has been lost unnecessarily and the people responsible must certainly be brought to book," the affidavit said.

When the matter of illegal banners came up before a division bench of Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice N Seshasayee, DMK counsel Richardson Wilson requested that the party's affidavit be taken on record. DMK's organising secretary R S Bharathi in his affidavit said both party chief Stalin and party headquarters had issued instructions to functionaries not to put up banners in functions or other events.

Even when Stalin was the party working president, he talked to cadres about it on January 29, 2017 and had subsequently followed up with communiques, including one issued on September 13 against illegal banners, cutouts inconveniencing the public, the party affidavit said. Asserting that the party has been following the directions of the court in its true letter and spirit, the affidavit assured that it will abide by any further directions passed by the court.

