Updated: 17-09-2019 07:32 IST
China vice finance minister to head to U.S. for trade talks on Wednesday

China's vice finance minister will lead a delegation to visit the United States on Wednesday for trade talks, China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday. The visit by Liao Min will pave the way for the China-U.S. high-level economic and trade consultations in October in Washington, it said. The talks are aimed at resolving a bitter trade war that has dragged on for over a year and hurt global growth.

Liao is also deputy director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs.

COUNTRY : China
