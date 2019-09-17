International Development News
Russia detains two N.Korean vessels after attack - TASS

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 17-09-2019 18:21 IST
Flag of Russia (representative image) Image Credit: ANI

Russian border guards detained two North Korean racketeering vessels in Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan after one of them attacked a Russian patrol ship, the TASS news agency cited the FSB security service as saying on Tuesday.

"The crew of a North Korean schooner (more than 45 people) carried out an armed attack on a border patrol ship's inspection team. Three military personnel were injured," the TASS news agency cited the Federal Security Service (FSB) as saying.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
