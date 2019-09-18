International Development News
Saudi says Iranian sponsorship of attack undeniable, displays arms

Reuters Riyadh
Updated: 18-09-2019 20:30 IST
Saudi Arabia displayed remnants of drones and missiles it said were used in attacks on its oil facilities as "undeniable" evidence of Iranian aggression.

Defence Ministry spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki said Iranian Delta Wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were used in addition to cruise missiles. "The attack was launched from the north and unquestionably sponsored by Iran," he told a news conference.

COUNTRY : Saudi Arabia
