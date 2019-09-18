International Development News
U.S. charges 58 in Texas with healthcare fraud, illegal dispensing of opiod pills

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 18-09-2019 22:26 IST
U.S. prosecutors announced charges against 58 people on Wednesday, accusing them of a healthcare fraud scheme that involved the illegal distribution of more than six million opioid pills across Texas.

Some 16 medical professionals, including six doctors and seven pharmacists, were charged in the scheme, that included a pharmacy in Houston that illegally dispensed more than 760,000 pills from March 2018 to September 2019, Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski said during a news briefing in Dallas.

COUNTRY : United States
