Russian court to review actor's jailing after outcry

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 19-09-2019 13:40 IST
A Moscow court will review the terms of detention of an actor jailed over an opposition rally after a public outcry, it said on Thursday.

Pavel Ustinov, 23, was sentenced on Monday to three and a half years in jail for dislocating a police officer's shoulder during his detention at an Aug. 3 rally in Moscow. He denied the charges and said he had not taken part in the protest.

The Moscow court said it would rule on a request from prosecutors on Friday, meaning that Ustinov could potentially be freed from custody this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
