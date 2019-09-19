Schiff says DOJ involved in decision to block whistleblower complaint

International Development News
Reuters
Updated: 19-09-2019 22:49 IST
The U.S. Department of Justice played a key role in a Trump administration decision to withhold a whistleblower complaint from Congress, U.S. House Intelligence panel chairman Adam Schiff said on Thursday, adding that lawmakers did not know yet if the White House was involved.

Schiff, speaking to reporters after a closed-door meeting with the intelligence community's inspector general, said that the Justice Department had misinterpreted the law in blocking the complaint.

