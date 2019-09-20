International Development News
At IMF meeting, Ukraine's president promises to safeguard central bank's independence

Reuters Kyiv
Updated: 20-09-2019 23:51 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday at a meeting with the International Monetary Fund promised to safeguard the central bank's independence and supported a comprehensive investigation of abuses in the banking sector.

A statement published on the presidential website also said Zelenskiy and senior IMF officials discussed PrivatBank, Ukraine's largest lender, and energy sector reforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Ukraine
