At IMF meeting, Ukraine's president promises to safeguard central bank's independence

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday at a meeting with the International Monetary Fund promised to safeguard the central bank's independence and supported a comprehensive investigation of abuses in the banking sector.

A statement published on the presidential website also said Zelenskiy and senior IMF officials discussed PrivatBank, Ukraine's largest lender, and energy sector reforms.

