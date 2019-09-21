Ramgarh court convicts woman for child theft and trafficking

A court here has convicted a 35-year-old woman in the case of child theft and trafficking. Additional District Judge (3), Rajnikant Pathak, on Friday convicted the woman, Sunita Devi, for the abduction and human trafficking under different sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on September 26, the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP), S K Shukla, said on Saturday. The woman had abducted a six-year-old boy on March 19.

She was caught on March 20, while she was trying to sell the child to one Saddabullah, a resident of Chittarpur, the APP said. The boy's mother, Mamta Devi, a resident of Barkipona village had lodged a missing complaint on March 19 after her son did not return home from school.

Based on the complaint, a sub-inspector of Rajrappa Police Station, Mamata Kumari, registered an FIR, Shukla said. The police, during the course of an investigation, recovered the boy's school bag, an exercise book, and a pencil at an isolated place near Chhotki Pona village, the APP said.

On the basis of information provided by people of Chittarpur village, the police nabbed the woman on March 20 while she was selling the boy, Shukla said. The convicted woman hails from Mahuatand village in Jharkhand's Bokaro district and came to her sister's house at Murph village in Ramgarh district when she committed the crime, the APP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)