Texas man executed for killing wife and stepsons in 2007

Reuters Texas
Updated: 26-09-2019 05:47 IST
The state of Texas on Wednesday executed a 45-year-old man convicted of stabbing his wife and two stepsons to death, then sexually assaulting his two stepdaughters in their home in 2007, telling them he believed his spouse was poisoning him.

Robert Sparks was put to death by lethal injection.

He was pronounced dead at 6:39 p.m. at the state's death chamber in Huntsville, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in a statement.

COUNTRY : United States
