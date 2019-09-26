Former French President Chirac has died, confirms son-in-law

Former French President Jacques Chirac has died at the age of 86, Chirac's son-in-law told Reuters on Thursday.

Chirac was president of France from 1995-2007. Under his presidency, France entered into the single European currency and abolished compulsory military service. Chirac also cut the presidential term of office from seven to five years.

Chirac also opposed the 2003 U.S-led invasion of Iraq.

Also Read: Jacques Chirac, former president of France passes away at 86

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)