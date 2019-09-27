International Development News
U.S. spy officials were forthcoming in testimony -Senate panel chair

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 27-09-2019 03:16 IST
The top U.S. spy official and the inspector general for intelligence agencies "were extremely forthcoming" in closed-door testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday on a whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump, the panel's chairman said.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr said acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire and Inspector General Michael Atkinson "were extremely forthcoming with us today, extremely helpful at trying to fill in some of the things that we haven't been able to pick up just from the published documents."

COUNTRY : United States
