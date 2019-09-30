UK's Rees-Mogg: Government does not need to apologise to Queen Elizabeth

International Development News
The British government does not need to apologize to Queen Elizabeth over the decision to ask her to suspend parliament, leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Monday.

"I don't think the government did anything wrong, I don't think the advice was wrong. I don't think anybody would have thought it was wrong until the Supreme Court ruled as it did," he told the Daily Telegraph's Brexit podcast.

"It is perfectly proper and reasonable to do things that then a court takes a different view on. That's how many decisions are come to. So I don't think there is any requirement for an apology."

