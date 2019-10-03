International Development News
Development News Edition
Brexit: France opposed to any tax haven next door to Europe

Reuters Paris
Updated: 03-10-2019 12:06 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

France is opposed to any tax haven being set up next door to Europe, a government minister said on Thursday in commenting on talks regarding Britain's plans to leave the European Union. "I do not want any tax haven next door to Europe," State Secretary for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin told C News television.

She said the talks were made more difficult by the UK parliament's unclear position on Brexit. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a final Brexit offer to the European Union on Wednesday, pitching a possible compromise for a last-minute exit deal that was cautiously welcomed by the EU although the two sides still remain far apart.

COUNTRY : France
