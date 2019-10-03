Upper Darby High School being taken out of lockdown

The Upper Darby High School has been put on lockdown but there is no active threat, police said on Thursday. Police and detectives are at the scene and an investigation is underway. The school is located in the Upper Darby township in Pennsylvania state of the United States.

According to local media reports, the school was placed on lockdown due to a social media threat.

The Upper Darby High School is currently in lockdown. There is NO active threat.All available UD police officers and detectives are on location and investigating. — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) October 3, 2019

The Upper Darby school district has also said that there is no active threat to the school but investigations are still underway.

UPDATE: The school district has said that the school is being taken out of lockdown and the police have said that there is no internal threat. The administration has also requested parents to not come to the school just yet so that the incident can be managed properly.