International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Upper Darby High School being taken out of lockdown

Devdiscourse News Desk Upper Darby
Updated: 03-10-2019 20:21 IST
Upper Darby High School being taken out of lockdown

Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Upper Darby High School has been put on lockdown but there is no active threat, police said on Thursday. Police and detectives are at the scene and an investigation is underway. The school is located in the Upper Darby township in Pennsylvania state of the United States.

According to local media reports, the school was placed on lockdown due to a social media threat.

The Upper Darby school district has also said that there is no active threat to the school but investigations are still underway.

UPDATE: The school district has said that the school is being taken out of lockdown and the police have said that there is no internal threat. The administration has also requested parents to not come to the school just yet so that the incident can be managed properly.

"" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/B3KMndsgSII/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12">
COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019