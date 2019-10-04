International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UPDATE 1-Russia summons Iranian ambassador over journalist's arrest in Tehran

Reuters
Updated: 04-10-2019 17:48 IST
UPDATE 1-Russia summons Iranian ambassador over journalist's arrest in Tehran

Russia's foreign ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador on Friday over the detention of a Russian journalist in Tehran, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Due to the detention in Tehran of Russian citizen Yulia Yuzik, Iran's ambassador has been invited to the foreign ministry to facilitate a quick clarification of the circumstances of the incident and the protection of the rights of the Russian citizen," Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page. Another Russian news agency, Interfax, quoted the Russian embassy in Iran as saying that according to her mother, Yuzik has been charged with working for Israeli security services.

The Iranian authorities have not yet officially notified the Russian embassy of the incident, an embassy spokesman told Interfax. Yuzik's daughter wrote on her Facebook page that her mother had been arrested on Oct. 3 and would stand trial on Oct. 5. Yuzik has only been allowed to make one brief phone call, her daughter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019