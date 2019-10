All preparations for a possible military operation into northeastern Syria are completed, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a Twitter post late on Monday.

Establishment of a safe zone is essential to contribute to stability and peace of the region and for Syrians to live in safety, the Defence Ministry also said.

Also Read: Euro zone bond yields slide as weak PMI rattles markets

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)