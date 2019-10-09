Turkish incursion into Syria has not begun - officials

A planned Turkish incursion into northeast Syria has not begun, but final preparations are being made and the deployment of troops and equipment has been completed, Turkish officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

Turkish soldiers with heavy equipment have removed a concrete section of the border wall, one of the officials said after media reports said that Turkish troops were crossing into Syria.

