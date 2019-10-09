International Development News
Turkish incursion into Syria has not begun - officials

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 09-10-2019 14:56 IST
A planned Turkish incursion into northeast Syria has not begun, but final preparations are being made and the deployment of troops and equipment has been completed, Turkish officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

Turkish soldiers with heavy equipment have removed a concrete section of the border wall, one of the officials said after media reports said that Turkish troops were crossing into Syria.

