Turkey says it informed Damascus of its Syria offensive

Reuters Istanbul
Updated: 09-10-2019 21:10 IST
Turkey sent a diplomatic note to Syria's consulate in Istanbul to inform Damascus about its cross-border operation into northeast Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday shortly after Ankara launched the offensive.

Speaking to reporters in Algeria, Cavusoglu said Turkey's operation was based on its rights related to international law and added that Ankara had informed all the necessary actors, including the United Nations and NATO.

COUNTRY : Turkey
