Ecuador's military partially lifts curfew in Quito ahead of talks

Ecuador's military announced it was partially lifted a curfew on the highland capital of Quito until 8 p.m. Sunday (0100 GMT Monday) but said it would continue to restrict movement in parts of the city's northern district.

The Joint Command of the Armed Forces added in a statement that it would ensure the safety of indigenous leaders who will take part in the first round of talks with the government scheduled for 3 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Sunday.

A day earlier, the chief indigenous group that has mobilized thousands of protesters against President Lenin Moreno's cuts to fuel subsidies agreed to talks with him to end more than a week of unrest, even as it vowed to continue demonstrations in defiance of the curfew.

