International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

EU countries stop short of arms embargo for Turkey

Reuters
Updated: 14-10-2019 18:11 IST
EU countries stop short of arms embargo for Turkey

Image Credit: Flickr

European Union countries committed on Monday to suspend arms exports to Turkey but stopped short of the EU-wide arms embargo that France and Germany had sought.

The European Council, the grouping of the EU's 28 governments, said in a statement that Turkey's military action in northern Syria had "dramatic consequences" and noted that some EU countries had halted arms exports.

"Member states commit to strong national positions regarding their arms export policy to Turkey," EU foreign ministers said after a meeting in Luxembourg.

Also Read: EIB provides EUR 5.6 billion of financing for EU Mediterranean countries

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019