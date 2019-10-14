Submit report on roads in 2 days, HC tells Goa govt

The Goa bench of Bombay High Court on Monday granted two more days to the Pramod Sawant government to submit a detailed reply on the condition of roads in the state. A bench of Justices Mahesh Sonak and Nutan Sardesai gave the order while hearing a petition filed by Aam Admi Party leader Pradeep Padgaonkar urging immediate repairs of the state's roads.

The petitioner's counsel, Jamshed Mistry, said the bench had directed the state government to file a detailed submission, including time line, on filling potholes. Advocate General Devidas Pangam told the bench that the state government was taking measures to repair the roads.

