Unclear if Brexit deal possible by time of European Council summit - French official

Reuters
Updated: 15-10-2019 15:25 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

It is currently unclear if it will be possible to have a Brexit deal by the time of this week's European Council summit, an official from French President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Tuesday. "We cannot say at this hour if we will be capable of having an agreement or not," said the French official.

The official added that the state of the Brexit talks had to be clear before the summit in Brussels, and that the summit was not the place to hammer out an agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

