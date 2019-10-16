SC asks J-K administration to place before it orders imposing communication restrictions

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to place before it orders on the basis of which communication restrictions were imposed in the state after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370. The apex court questioned the J-K administration as to why they have not placed before it the orders and notifications imposing communication restrictions in the state.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the J-K administration, told a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana that he would place before the top court the administrative orders relating to communication restrictions for the perusal of the bench only. "We will place them before the Supreme Court. Nobody can sit in appeal of administrative decisions taken in the national interest. Only the court can look into it and certainly not the petitioners," Mehta told the bench.

Mehta told the bench, also comprising justices R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai that circumstances relating to communication restrictions have changed and he will file an affidavit giving fresh details on the issue. When the bench referred to media reports that mobile services have been restored in the valley, the counsel for one of the petitioners said only postpaid mobiles were operational but the SMS service was stopped by authorities on Tuesday.

The apex court was hearing petition which has raised the issue of physical restrictions and communication blockade in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

