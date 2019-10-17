International Development News
Reuters Tokyo
Updated: 17-10-2019 08:32 IST
Japan considers postponing new emperor's parade due to typhoon damage - NHK

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Japanese government is considering postponing a celebratory parade after Emperor Naruhito's formal enthronement ceremony next week due to damage from Typhoon Hagibis, national broadcaster NHK said on Thursday. At least 77 have died in the storm, which lashed wide swathes of Japan with heavy rain and high winds last week, setting off landslides and sending rivers over their banks to cause widespread flooding.

Emperor Naruhito is set to proclaim his enthronement to the world on Oct, 22 in a centuries-old ceremony attended by some 2,500 people, including heads of state and other dignitaries from nearly 200 countries. Naruhito, 59, acceded to the throne in May after his father, Akihito, became the first monarch to abdicate in two centuries.

COUNTRY : Japan
