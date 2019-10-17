International Development News
Development News Edition
Delhi court sends ex-Fortis promoters Malvinder, Shivinder to 14-day judicial custody

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 17-10-2019 13:56 IST
Delhi court sends ex-Fortis promoters Malvinder, Shivinder to 14-day judicial custody

Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Thursday remanded former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

Metropolitan Magistrate Nishant Garg also sent three others, Sunil Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena to judicial custody till October 31.

The Singh brothers had moved a bail plea which will be heard later along with that of Arora tomorrow.

COUNTRY : India
