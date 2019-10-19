World News Roundup: Brexit day of reckoning: parliament to vote on Johnson's deal; Turkey plans presence across northeast Syria

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Brexit day of reckoning: parliament to vote on Johnson's deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson puts his last-minute Brexit deal to a vote in an extraordinary sitting of the British parliament on Saturday, a day of reckoning that could decide the course of the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union. More than three years since the United Kingdom voted 52-48 to be the first sovereign country to leave the European project, Johnson will try to win parliament's approval for the divorce treaty he struck in Brussels on Thursday.

Explainer: Mexico's week of bloodshed. What is going on?

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in December, promising not to repeat the "failed policies" of past administrations that have done little to stem a tide of drug-related violence that cost some 29,000 lives last year. But events in the states of Sinaloa, Michoacan and Guerrero this past week, including two mass killings and an all-out gun battle on Thursday that saw security forces overwhelmed by cartel gunmen, have raised questions about the effectiveness of his new security strategy.

Blasts collapse roof at Afghan mosque, killing at least 62 at Friday prayers

Multiple explosions at a mosque in eastern Afghanistan collapsed the roof on worshippers during Friday prayers, killing at least 62 and wounding more than 100, officials said. Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for Nangarhar province's governor, said bombs had been placed inside the mosque in the Jawdara area of Haska Mena district.

White House aide's words on Ukraine upend impeachment strategy, rattle allies

A top White House aide's suggestion that President Donald Trump sought a political favor from Ukraine in exchange for military assistance has upended the administration's impeachment strategy and left his Republican allies flummoxed and frustrated. White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters on Thursday that Trump's decision to withhold $391 million in aid to Ukraine was linked to his desire for an investigation by Kiev into a debunked theory that a Democratic National Committee (DNC) computer server was held in Ukraine.

U.S. hits Cuba with new sanctions over human rights, Venezuela

The United States is imposing new sanctions on Cuba over its human rights record and its support for Venezuela's government, the U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday. In a statement, the department said it will restrict Cuba's access to commercial aircraft by revoking existing licenses for aircraft leases to Cuban state-owned airlines and denying future applications for aircraft leases.

Protests sweep Lebanon as fury at ruling elite grows over economic corruption

Security forces fired tear gas and chased down protesters in Beirut on Friday after tens of thousands of people across Lebanon marched to demand the demise of a political elite they accuse of looting the economy to the point of collapse. Riot police in vehicles and on foot rounded up protesters, according to Reuters witnesses. They fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters, dispersing demonstrators in Beirut's commercial district. Dozens of people were wounded and detained.

Barcelona rocked by violence on fifth day of separatist protests

Hundreds of protesters battled police in the heart of Barcelona on Friday, setting up fiery barricades and hurling rocks at security forces on the fifth day of unrest following the jailing of Catalan separatist leaders. The violence followed a largely peaceful demonstration which drew more than half a million people onto the streets of the Catalan capital to denounce the lengthy jail terms that have sent a shockwave through Spanish politics.

Turkey plans presence across northeast Syria, Erdogan says

Turkey will set up a dozen observation posts across northeast Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, insisting that a planned "safe zone" will extend much farther than U.S. officials said was covered under a fragile ceasefire deal. Less than 24 hours after he agreed the five-day truce to allow Kurdish forces time to pull back from Turkey's crossborder assault, Erdogan underlined Ankara's ambition to establish a presence along 300 miles of territory inside Syria.

'Failure:' Mexico admits bungled arrest of kingpin's son after mayhem

Mexican officials on Friday admitted they had bungled the arrest of kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's son, who they let go during shootouts with drug gangs in the streets of a major city, but the president insisted his security strategy was working. Cartel gunmen surrounded around 35 police and national guards in the northwestern city of Culiacan on Thursday and made them free Ovidio Guzman, one of the jailed drug lord's dozen or so children, after his brief detention set off widespread gun battles and a jailbreak that stunned the country.

Exclusive: Surprise Syria truce hinged on Turkey's deadline demand - top official

The surprise deal to suspend Turkey's military offensive against Kurdish-led forces in Syria hinged on President Tayyip Erdogan's demand that Washington agree a time limit on any ceasefire, a senior Turkish official said on Friday. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announced the five-day pause in Turkey's cross-border assault after more than four hours of talks on Thursday at Erdogan's presidential palace in Ankara - a meeting that began inauspiciously with stony faces and few smiles.

