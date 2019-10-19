New Brexit delay in no one's interest - French diplomatic source

Another delay in Brexit would be in nobody's interest, a French diplomatic source said on Saturday, after UK lawmakers backed a proposal to push back a vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal until formal ratification legislation passes.
"France will consult with its European partners and cannot take a decision at this stage," the source said.
"A deal has been negotiated, it is up to the British Parliament to approve it or not, a meaningful vote is necessary," the source added.
