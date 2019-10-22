International Development News
No-deal more likely if Brexit timetable vote lost - Johnson's spokesman

Reuters London
Updated: 22-10-2019 17:37 IST
No-deal more likely if Brexit timetable vote lost - Johnson's spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said any failure to pass his legislative timetable on Tuesday will increase the chance of a no-deal Brexit because the European Union may not grant an extension to Britain's membership of the bloc.

Losing the vote will mean legislation required to leave the EU will drift on and on, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
