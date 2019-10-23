The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre and the Delhi government to expedite the drafting of education policy for the children suffering from "Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder". A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar noted that children suffering from this disorder are not covered under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and hence policy should be evolved.

"We hereby direct the respondents to expedite the drafting of the policy, so that the children suffering from 'Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder' can be imparted education with all care and with proper education," the bench said. The high court also allowed the petitioner in the case to submit suggestions to authorities.

It noted that a meeting was convened on April 24, 2019, which was attended by principal secretaries of education and health departments of the Government of Delhi. In the meeting, it was decided to constitute a committee so that views can be gathered from different departments to frame a comprehensive policy, it noted.

The high court was hearing a plea filed by Delhi resident Smruti R Sarangi seeking a policy to be evolved by respondents for the children suffering from "Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder".

