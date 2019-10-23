SC declines urgent hearing of plea challenging ban on DJ music in UP

"It's a noise making system, rightly banned", the Supreme Court said Wednesday while denying urgent hearing on a plea against the Allahabad High Court's order banning disc jockey (DJ) system in Uttar Pradesh. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was told by a lawyer that the DJ system has been banned in the state and the plea against it be listed for urgent hearing.

The CJI initially construed the term DJ, used by the lawyer, as District Judge and then consulted Justice S A Bobde, who was also part of the bench, and remarked: "It is a noise making system, rightly banned by the High Court. No early hearing." The plea has been filed by one 'Sunburn Festival' against the High Court's order banning DJ music in the state.

Under the rules, framed in 2000, "no permission for DJ shall be granted by the authority for the reason that noise generated by the DJ is unpleasant and obnoxious level". The rule said that even if the DJ are being operated at the minimum level of the sound, it is beyond permissible limits.

