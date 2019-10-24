International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK police say 39 people found dead in truck near London were Chinese

Reuters London
Updated: 24-10-2019 16:42 IST
UK police say 39 people found dead in truck near London were Chinese

Image Credit: Wikimedia

All the 39 people found dead in a lorry to the east of London are believed to be Chinese, British police said on Thursday, adding that raids had been carried out at three properties in Northern Ireland.

"We have since confirmed that eight of the deceased are women and 31 are men and all are believed to be Chinese nationals," British police said in a statement.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Two killed in shooting in eastern German city of Halle -police

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019