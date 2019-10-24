UK police say 39 people found dead in truck near London were Chinese

All the 39 people found dead in a lorry to the east of London are believed to be Chinese, British police said on Thursday, adding that raids had been carried out at three properties in Northern Ireland.

"We have since confirmed that eight of the deceased are women and 31 are men and all are believed to be Chinese nationals," British police said in a statement.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Two killed in shooting in eastern German city of Halle -police

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)