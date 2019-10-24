UK PM Johnson passes government's legislative agenda
Parliament approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan for the government on Thursday in a symbolic vote that does little to strengthen his authority on Brexit or signal an end to the country's political crisis.
Lawmakers voted 310 to 294 in favor of the legislative agenda Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth to announce on his behalf last week in an elaborate ceremony.
However, the result does little to strengthen Johnson's position in parliament, where he lacks an overall majority and is unable to pass legislation - including the law needed to implement his Brexit deal- without the support of opponents.
Also Read: New Brexit turmoil as Boris Johnson sends unsigned extension letter to EU
