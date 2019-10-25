S.Korea to give up developing country status in WTO talks

South Korea has decided to give up its developing country status in future negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO), the finance minister said on Friday.

Late in July, U.S. President Donald Trump urged the WTO to change how it designates developing countries, singling out China, with which the United States is engaged in a trade war, for unfairly getting preferential treatment.

South Korea was among the nations that designated themselves as developing countries.

Also Read: South Korean Justice Minister offers to resign amid scandal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)