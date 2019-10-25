S.Korea to give up developing country status in WTO talks
South Korea has decided to give up its developing country status in future negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO), the finance minister said on Friday.
Late in July, U.S. President Donald Trump urged the WTO to change how it designates developing countries, singling out China, with which the United States is engaged in a trade war, for unfairly getting preferential treatment.
South Korea was among the nations that designated themselves as developing countries.
Also Read: South Korean Justice Minister offers to resign amid scandal
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea
- World Trade Organization
- Donald Trump
- finance minister
- US
- nations
- China
ALSO READ
Finance ministers must play central role to implement fiscal policies to curb climate change: IMF
ED moves Delhi court seeking production warrant of former finance minister P Chidambaram in INX Media case.
Irish finance minister hopeful of Brexit progress in Brussels
FACTBOX-Democratic presidential candidates on impeaching Donald Trump
French Finance Minister: not candidate to be Macron's new choice for EU post