International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-U.S. to strengthen troop presence near Syria oil fields- Pentagon chief

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 19:38 IST
UPDATE 2-U.S. to strengthen troop presence near Syria oil fields- Pentagon chief
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United States will strengthen its military presence in Syria with "mechanized forces" to prevent Islamic State fighters seizing oil fields and revenue, the U.S. Defense Secretary said on Friday, the latest twist in President Donald Trump's confusing policy on Syria. Trump has been softening his pullout plans for Syria after a backlash from Congress, including among key Republicans, who say he enabled a long-threatened Turkish incursion against Kurdish forces in Syria who had been America's top allies in the battle against Islamic State.

"We are now taking some actions... to strengthen our position at Deir al Zor, to ensure that we can deny ISIS access to the oil fields," Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters during a press conference, using an acronym for Islamic State. "We are reinforcing that position, it will include some mechanized forces," Esper said. Mechanized forces usually include tanks and other military assets.

He did not say how many forces were currently in the region or how many additional forces would be sent. Any significant U.S. military presence on the ground would need to be properly defended from potential attack, particularly in oil-rich areas of Syria that could become targets of not just Islamic State militants but potentially Russian-backed or Iran-backed forces operating in the country.

The vacuum left by Trump's partial withdrawal has created an opening that Russia exploited by moving forces into the area. U.S. officials worry that Iran-backed forces in Syria could also capitalize on the chaos. Around 300 more Russian military police have arrived in Syria, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday, under an accord between Ankara and Moscow which halted Turkey's military incursion into northeast Syria.

Amid fears that Islamic State could stage a comeback, Trump said on Wednesday a small number of U.S. troops would remain in the area of Syria "where they have the oil," a reference to oilfields in the Kurdish-controlled region. On Thursday, Trump said on Twitter that the "Oil is secured" and that "our soldiers have left and are leaving Syria for other places."

Esper said his Turkish counterpart had told him that Ankara had recaptured some of 100 Islamic State militants who are believed to have escaped from prison in Syria as a result of the Turkish incursion. Esper met Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Friday in Brussels during a NATO meeting. NATO allies discussed Syria on Thursday, including a German proposal for a multilateral force to patrol a safe zone in northeastern Syria.

Also Read: Turkish lira steady after Turkey launches ground assault in Syria

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Philippine mayor on Duterte 'narco' list shot dead

A Philippine mayor tagged by President Rodrigo Duterte as a narco-politician was ambushed while in police custody and killed Friday, police said, the latest official on the leaders blacklist to be targeted by unknown gunmen. Gunmen stopped ...

CAB felicitates Sourav Ganguly on becoming BCCI President

Cricket Association of Bengal CAB on Friday felicitated former skipper Sourav Ganguly on becoming the 39th president of Board of Control for Cricket BCCI in India. Ganguly was elected as the president during the General Body Meeting at the ...

White House looks at Sayegh, Bondi to handle impeachment messaging -source

The White House is considering former Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to handle its communications for the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, a person familiar with the delib...

REFILE-GRAPHIC-Take Five: Brextension, Brelection, Bremain

1BREXIT IN A DITCH Oct 31 was when Britain was to exit the European Union, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he would rather be dead in a ditch than delay Brexit again. But with the UK parliament failing to play along, hes been force...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019