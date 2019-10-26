International Development News
World News Roundup: At least 40 killed as fresh protests engulf Iraq; British police arrest two more people over truck deaths

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 05:28 IST
  • Created: 26-10-2019 05:25 IST
Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S. imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe's state security minister

The United States has imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe's state security minister, Owen Ncube, over what it says is credible information of his involvement in "gross violations of human rights," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday. Pompeo said in a statement that Washington was troubled by the "Zimbabwean government's use of state-sanctioned violence against" protesters, opposition leaders and labor leaders.

U.S. bars airline flights to all Cuban airports except Havana from December 10

The U.S. government said on Friday it would bar U.S. airlines from flying to all destinations in Cuba besides Havana starting on Dec. 10 as the Trump administration boosts pressure on the Cuban government. The U.S. Transportation Department said in a notice it was taking the action at the request of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to "further the administration's policy of strengthening the economic consequences to the Cuban regime for its ongoing repression of the Cuban people and its support for Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela."

More Russian military police arrive in Syria under peace deal with Turkey

Russia sent about 300 more military police and more than 20 armored vehicles to Syria on Friday under an accord between Ankara and Moscow that has halted Turkey's military incursion into northeast Syria. The deal, sealed on Tuesday by Presidents Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, requires that Russian military police and Syrian border guards remove all Kurdish YPG militia from within 30 km (19 miles) of the Turkish border by next Tuesday.

Man who attacked Canada police officer with truck guilty of attempted murder

A Somali immigrant who ran down a Canadian police officer with a truck and then stabbed him repeatedly was found guilty on Friday of attempted murder, the Crown prosecutor's office said. Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 32, had denied the charges in connection with the incident in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sept. 30, 2017, when authorities say he attacked the officer then struck four pedestrians while trying to flee in a U-Haul truck.

At least 40 killed as fresh protests engulf Iraq

At least 40 protesters were killed in Iraq on Friday when security forces used tear gas and an Iranian-backed militia opened fire to try to quell renewed demonstrations against corruption and economic hardship, security sources said. A government intelligence officer and a member of the powerful Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia were killed in a clash with protesters in the southern city of Amara, police sources said.

El Chapo's son led dramatic rescue of his half brother in Mexico battle

Ivan Archivaldo Guzman, the leader of Los Chapitos wing of the Sinaloa Cartel, was behind the assault on security forces that prompted the release of his half-brother from a house in the city of Culiacan last week, a top Mexican official said. The men's father is Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Mexico's most infamous drug kingpin, who himself slipped away from authorities on multiple occasions before being sentenced to life imprisonment in the United States this year.

Post-mortems to begin on 39 victims found in truck near London

British police were questioning the driver of a truck in which 39 people, believed to be Chinese nationals, were found dead this week as post-mortem examinations of some of the victims began on Friday. The 25-year-old driver from Northern Ireland was arrested on suspicion of murder after the grim discovery of the bodies in the back of his refrigerated truck on an industrial estate near London in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

British police arrest two more people over truck deaths

British police said they had arrested two more people over the deaths of 39 people found in a truck, believed to be Chinese nationals, on suspicion of human trafficking and manslaughter. A man and a woman, both aged 38, were arrested in Warrington, northern England, Essex police said. The driver of the truck, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, remains in police custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder.

EU agrees Brexit extension but sets no date as UK squabbles over election

The European Union agreed on Friday to London's request for a Brexit deadline extension but set no new departure date, giving Britain's divided parliament time to decide on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for a snap election. "There was full agreement on the need for an extension," an EU official said after ambassadors from the 27 countries staying in the bloc met to discuss postponing Britain's exit, less than a week before the current deadline of Oct. 31.

In new blow to Mexico's crime fight, judge frees suspected cartel members

Twenty-seven of 31 suspected cartel members arrested this week in a Mexico City raid were freed by a judge, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday, marking his government's second high-profile failure to keep suspected criminals locked up in as many weeks. The suspects were nabbed by security forces in a central district of the capital on Tuesday after authorities seized two laboratories used to produce synthetic drugs, 50 kg (110 pounds) of chemical precursors, more than two tons of marijuana and 20 kg of cocaine, as well as an unspecified amount of money, rocket launchers and grenades.

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Avs carve up Golden Knights to close trip strong

Nazem Kadri and Matt Calvert each scored two goals, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had a goal and two assists and Nathan MacKinnon extended his points streak as the Colorado Avalanche cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Frid...

Hong Kong medics join anti-govt protests to "resist tyranny"

Hong Kong medical workers plan to rally in the heart of the citys financial centre on Saturday, angry at perceived police brutality during more than four months of sometimes violent anti-government protests. Pro-democracy activists have att...

UPDATE 4-California firefighters take offensive against blazes in wine country, L.A. suburbs

California firefighters aided by subsiding winds on Friday took the offensive against two major wildfires at opposite ends of the state, one displacing 50,000 suburban Los Angeles residents and another roaring through Sonoma Countys famed w...

Bucs DE Pierre-Paul may be activated to play Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul could return to action this Sunday after missing all of training camp and the first seven games of the season after injuring his neck in an offseason car wreck. Coach Bruce Arians told re...
