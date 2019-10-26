International Development News
Development News Edition

Irish police arrest man over UK truck deaths

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 20:34 IST
Irish police arrest man over UK truck deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Irish police said on Saturday they had arrested a man in his 20s from Northern Ireland on suspicion of involvement in the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a truck near London on Wednesday.

Irish state broadcaster RTE said the man was arrested at Dublin's port on Saturday morning after arriving on a ferry from France, and that police wanted to question him about the movements of the container in which the bodies were found.

British police have already arrested four people in connection with the incident.

Also Read: Defiant protesters in Ecuador parade captive police officers

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

Science News Roundup: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022; Post-apocalyptic fossils show rise of mammals after dinosaur demise

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

New history created in Ayodhya as over 6 lakh diyas lit up Saryu banks

A new history was created at Ayodhya here as a record 6 lakh earthen lamps lit up the Saryu river bank on the eve of Diwali, days ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the title suit over the disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land. The ...

BASIC countries urge developed nations to adhere to Paris agreement to fight climate change

BASIC countries have urged the developed countries to take urgent action to close gaps and provide support to developing nations as a part of the commitment under the Paris agreement on climate change. A joint statement issued by Brazil, So...

Nitish launches over 35,000 schemes worth Rs 1,600 crore

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday launched around 35,000 schemes worth over Rs 1,600 crore, as part of his ambitions Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali campaign that seeks to boost green cover and the water table in the state. Foundation ston...

UPDATE 1-Huge crowds join grassroots march for jailed Catalan leaders

Hundreds of thousands of Catalans marched peacefully through Barcelona on Saturday in support of calls to free jailed separatist leaders, after the regions mayors demanded it is allowed to map out its own political future. The city has witn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019