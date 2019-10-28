Delhi court sentences 24-year-old to 5 years in prison for throwing acid at woman

A court here has sentenced a 24-year-old man to five years in prison for throwing acid at a woman after repeatedly making indecent remarks and obscene gestures at her. The court held Mangolpuri resident Parmod guilty under sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 326B (throwing acid) of the Indian Penal Code for throwing acid at the 22-year old woman in March 2017.

Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Garg also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Parmod. "In view of my above discussion, I hereby hold that in so far as the charges under Section 354A and 326B IPC against the accused Parmod is concerned, the same stands established and proved and hence, accused Parmod is hereby held guilty for the said offenses," the judge said.

The court took the victim's testimony into consideration for holding Parmod guilty. On March 13, 2017, Parmod, along with another friend, had made repeated lewd remarks and obscene gestures at the victim who was standing on the balcony of her house and talking over phone.

After a while, Parmod hurled a bottle of acid at her which splashed on the stairs of the balcony and some of it also fell on her feet. The court acquitted Parmod's friend as the prosecution failed to substantiate any evidence against him.

During the trial, he had claimed innocence and denied the charges.

