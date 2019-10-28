U.S. extends protected status for Salvadorans in U.S. by a year

The U.S. government has extended temporary protection for Salvadorans living in the United States by an additional year, the U.S. ambassador to El Salvador, Ronald Johnson, said on Monday.

"Today in Washington, we signed an agreement which extends the TPS (temporary protected status) for the Salvadorans in the United States for another year," Johnson said in a joint video statement with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.

