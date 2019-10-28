International Development News
U.S. extends protected status for Salvadorans in U.S. by a year

Image Credit: Pixabay

The U.S. government has extended temporary protection for Salvadorans living in the United States by an additional year, the U.S. ambassador to El Salvador, Ronald Johnson, said on Monday.

"Today in Washington, we signed an agreement which extends the TPS (temporary protected status) for the Salvadorans in the United States for another year," Johnson said in a joint video statement with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.

Also Read: UK PM Johnson will not resign it parliament rejects government agenda - spokesman

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

