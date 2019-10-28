International Development News
UPDATE 1-U.S. extends protected status for Salvadorans in U.S. by a year

Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. government has extended temporary protection for Salvadorans living in the United States by an additional year, the U.S. ambassador to El Salvador, Ronald Johnson, said on Monday, in a potential sign of easing tensions over migration. "Today in Washington, we signed an agreement which extends the TPS (temporary protected status) for the Salvadorans in the United States for another year," Johnson said in a joint video statement with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.

TPS was granted to citizens of the Central American country following two devastating 2001 earthquakes in El Salvador that left hundreds of thousands of people homeless. However, U.S. President Donald Trump has shown considerable skepticism toward the protection scheme and has moved to revoke the special status afforded to thousands of immigrants from a number of countries including El Salvador.

The program offers protection from deportation to immigrants who already are in the United States, including those who entered illegally, from countries affected by natural disasters, civil conflicts and other problems. El Salvador, along with Guatemala and Honduras, are the homelands of the bulk of migrants caught trying to cross into the United States illegally via Mexico.

Bukele on Sep. 26 said the United States should promote legal migration as part of its crackdown on illegal immigration, and called on Trump to continue TPS. As of October 2018, there were over 263,000 TPS beneficiaries from El Salvador, court documents show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

