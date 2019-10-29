International Development News
UPDATE 1-Tunisia dismisses foreign, defence ministers-statement

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tunis
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 19:34 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tunisia President Kais Saied made his first major decision as head of state on Tuesday, approving the replacement of the foreign and defense ministers as the new parliament prepares for coalition talks.

Saied was elected president in a landslide on Oct. 13 and was invested last Wednesday as head of state, a role that in Tunisia's political system gives him direct control over foreign and defense policy. However, while the president is the most senior directly elected official, most power is held by a governing coalition that requires a parliamentary majority.

The moderate Islamist Ennahda, which won more seats than any other party in the Oct. 6 parliamentary election, is preparing for formal negotiations with other parties to appoint a prime minister and a new government. With the parliament deeply fractured and Ennahda holding only 52 of the 217 seats, however, any new governing coalition will require complex and potentially lengthy negotiations.

If Ennahda's candidate for prime minister is not able to form a government within two months, Saied can name another candidate who would also have two months to try to build a coalition before new elections would be required. Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, who will keep his job until a new government is agreed, dismissed Khemaies Jhinaoui as foreign minister and Abdelkarim Zbidi as defense minister after consulting with Saied, Tuesday's presidency statement said.

Karim Jamoussi, the justice minister, replaces Jhinaoui as acting foreign minister, while Sabri Bachtobji replaces Zbidi as acting defense minister, the statement added. Under Tunisia's constitution, the appointment or dismissal of government ministers must be approved by the president.

