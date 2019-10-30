International Development News
Development News Edition

China says lodges stern representations to Australia on human rights comments

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 13:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 13:00 IST
China says lodges stern representations to Australia on human rights comments
Chinese flag Image Credit: ANI

China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Beijing has lodged stern representations with Australia in response to Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne's critical comments on China's human rights record.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the remarks during a daily press briefing in the Chinese capital.

Payne said in a speech in Sydney late on Tuesday that Canberra will hold China to account on issues such as human rights, insisting that staying quiet on sensitive issues is not in Australia's national interests.

Also Read: Qatar's Foreign Ministry attend TV reporting workshop in Ethiopia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong braces for Halloween havoc as protesters target party district

Hong Kong is bracing for a rowdy and possibly hugely dangerous Halloween on Thursday, when thousands of pro-democracy protesters, many wearing banned face masks, plan to combine with fancy-dress clubbers in the party district of Lan Kwai Fo...

INTERVIEW-Rugby-"Southern Slam" would make English World Cup win greatest ever - Dallaglio

If England were to complete the first Southern Slam by beating South Africa in Saturdays Rugby World Cup final, it would be the greatest performance by any of the winners to date, former champion Lawrence Dallaglio says.Having dispatched Au...

Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2019 Held in Greece

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The international beauty pageant, Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2019, Season 9 was held successfully in the beautiful Halkidi island, Greece under the Auspices of Ministry of Tourism, Greece and GNTO with...

Auto stocks limit losses for Europe, trade doubts linger

European shares struggled for direction on Wednesday as losses due to uncertainty around an interim U.S.-China trade deal were curtailed by a jump in auto stocks following merger talks between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group.The pan-European ST...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019