U.N. looking for new venue for climate change conference after Chile withdraws

The United Nations is looking for a new venue for a climate change conference planned for December, U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said on Wednesday, after Chile withdrew as host amid riots, arson, and protests over inequality in the country.

Haq said the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which organizes the global climate talks, was "currently exploring alternative hosting options."

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera spoke with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres by phone earlier on Wednesday to inform him of Chile's withdrawal as host, Haq said.

