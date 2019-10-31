International Development News
HC notice to top govt officials, civic body on lack of playgrounds in Shimla

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  Updated: 31-10-2019 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 18:52 IST
Taking a suo motu cognisance of a letter written by some children to the chief justice, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued notices to top government officials and the local municipal corporation regarding a lack of playgrounds here in the city. The children living at Main Nabha Estate here had complained about the issue to the chief justice after which a divison of Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua issued notices to the Chief Secretary; Principal Secretary (Social Justice and Empowerment); Shimla Deputy Commissioner and the municipal corporation.

It was stated by the children in the letter that the city was getting overcrowded, resulting in the construction of more buildings. They said the biggest building (Block No.34) in their area was demolished and there was a proposal to construct three to four new structures on the site, leaving very little open space for them to play.

They contended that fresh air, games and exercise were very important for their healthy growth but due to a lack of playgrounds, they were forced to play in streets and unclean areas, which was risky and caused health problems. They sought directions to the authorities concerned to construct a playground at the site of the demolished building in Main Nabha Estate.

