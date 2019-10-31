International Development News
UPDATE 1-U.S. forces seen near Turkish border for patrol in northeast Syria -witness, SDF source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Damascus
  • |
  Updated: 31-10-2019 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 18:56 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. forces seen near Turkish border for patrol in northeast Syria -witness, SDF source
Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. forces in armored vehicles were seen on Thursday near the Syria-Turkey border in a part of northeastern Syria where they had not been observed since the United States announced a decision to withdraw from the area, a witness said.

A military source from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) described the movement as a patrol running between the towns of Rmeilan to Qahtaniyah, 20 km (12 miles) to the west. The source said it would "not be a one-time" event. The head of the SDF's media office could not immediately be reached for comment. The witness saw the vehicles outside the town of Qahtaniyah, roughly 6 km (4 miles) south of the border.

President Donald Trump announced this month that U.S. forces would withdraw from northeastern Syria, where the United States had allied with the SDF to oust Islamic State forces. In response to a question about the reported troop movement, Colonel Myles Coggins, a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition, said, "All Coalition military operations are de-conflicted with other forces operating in the region".

"We have begun repositioning Coalition troops to the Deir al-Zor region, in coordination with our SDF partners, to increase security (and) continue our mission to defeat (Islamic State) remnants," Coggins added. The U.S. military said last week it was reinforcing its position in Syria with additional assets, including mechanized forces, to prevent oil fields from being taken over by remnants of the Islamic State militant group or others.

Trump said last week a small number of U.S. troops would remain in the area of Syria "where they have the oil". Syria's oil wells are principally located in Deir al-Zor province, well south of the Turkish-Syrian border.

