HC takes note of PIL alleging illegal filling up of waterbody

Acting on a PIL filed by a rickshaw puller, the Calcutta High Court on Friday took note of alleged illegal filling up of a vested waterbody for construction work in the northern outskirts of the city. A division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee directed the West Bengal government, a private developer and the South Dumdum

Municipality to file affidavits, stating their position in the matter within two weeks. The court also directed that the petitioner may file a reply within one week from the filing of the affidavits, and fixed the matter for further hearing on November 29.

Petitioner Chittaranjan Sarkar, 55, a rickshaw puller by profession and a resident of Patipukur mouja in Dumdum, claimed in the PIL that a 33-cottah waterbody was being illegally filled up in the area, and a builder had commenced construction work on the plot. Rabishankar Chatterjee, the petitioner's lawyer, said the waterbody was vested by the West Bengal government in 1999.

Chatterjee sought the high court's intervention in the matter and an order to restore the waterbody.

