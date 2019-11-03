Venezuela expels El Salvador's diplomats in 'reciprocal' move
Venezuela's foreign ministry said on Sunday it was expelling El Salvador's diplomats from the country, in response to the Central American country's decision to expel diplomats representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
In a statement, the ministry said it would give the diplomats 48 hours to leave. El Salvador's government does not recognize Maduro as legitimate and said on Saturday it would receive a new diplomatic corps representing opposition leader Juan Guaido.
