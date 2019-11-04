China's foreign ministry said on Monday that the United States should not "gesticulate" about the South China Sea issue.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

A U.S. envoy denounced Chinese "intimidation" in the South China Sea at a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders on Monday and invited them to a special summit in Washington on behalf of President Donald Trump.

Also, Read RPT-CORRECTED-China, U.S. maintain close contact on trade issues -foreign ministry

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)